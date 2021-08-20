Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
Nominations for 2022 Previous Years
Presented by
Shanique Borteley Alabi
Molecular matchmaker
Alaaeddin Alsbaiee
Polymer pro
Derya Baran
Solar power innovator
Patrick Fier
Manufacturing magician
Cesunica Ivey
Air quality crusader
Chern-Hooi Lim
Photocatalyst phenom
Hans Renata
Chemoenzymatic conductor
Emilie Ringe
Plasmonics pioneer
Diego Solis-Ibarra
Perovskite powerhouse
Jesús Velázquez
Catalyst connoisseur
Katya Vinogradova
Proteomics path paver
Ziyang Zhang
Chemical biology champion

Pharmaceuticals

Shanique Borteley Alabi

Molecular matchmaker is designing drugs that break down badly behaving proteins

by Laura Howes
August 20, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 30

Credit: Courtesy of Shanique Borteley Alabi (Alabi); Juan Gaertner/Science Source (3D structure); Science Picture Co/Science Source (cancer cell)

Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 
Credit: Courtesy of Shanique Borteley Alabi (Alabi); Juan Gaertner/Science Source (3D structure); Science Picture Co/Science Source (cancer cell)

Taking out the trash isn’t everyone’s favorite chore, but for Shanique Borteley Alabi, our cellular garbage disposal could be the key to fighting disease. At Monte Rosa Therapeutics in Boston, she’s developing molecules to send cancer-causing proteins to the scrapyard.

Ask Alabi what piqued her interest in this chemical biology trickery, and she’ll tell you that she can’t remember a time when she wasn’t interested in drug discovery and how small molecules interact with the body. Alabi spent her childhood between the US and Ghana, and she says she found scientific inspiration in both places: for example, when helping out in the family pharmacy in Ghana or being inspired by “phenomenal” teachers in the US, like her high school science teacher Miss Gill.

Advertisement

When she started her PhD at Yale University, Alabi was drawn to projects at the interface between chemistry and biology, especially those using small molecules to get different proteins in the body to interact. She joined chemical biologist Craig Crews’s lab, where she helped design a compound that targets mutant forms of BRAF, a protein implicated in many cancers.

BRAF is part of a key signaling pathway that controls how cells grow and divide. When it stops working properly, it can lead to cancer, especially melanomas and colon cancer. Three BRAF-targeting drugs are on the market in the US, but they treat only cancers driven by one specific mutation in the protein. Meanwhile, hundreds of other mutations exist with no approved targeted therapies. Alabi and her colleagues decided to try a more general approach: disposing of the mutated proteins altogether. They developed small molecules called PROTACs (proteolysis-targeting chimeras), bifunctional molecules that bind at one end to a protein of interest and at the other end to an E3 ligase, an enzyme that causes a ubiquitin to be tacked on to the target protein. The ubiquitin labels the protein for disposal in the proteasome, a big, trash-can-shaped enzyme that chomps up proteins.

Alabi devised a breakthrough idea: use vemurafenib, one of the drugs that targets BRAF, as the basis of a PROTAC. Vemurafenib is known to bind to many BRAF mutants but not inhibit them. In contrast, the vemurafenib-based protein degrader, SJF-0628, induces degradation of all classes of BRAF mutants.

Research at a glance
Alabi and coworkers created a proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC) that breaks down cancer-causing forms of the protein BRAF while sparing healthy ones. The small molecule simultaneously binds to mutant BRAF and an E3 ligase, which recruits ubiquitin using an E2 ligase. Ubiquitin tags the mutant BRAF for degradation by the proteasome.
Credit: Adapted from J. Biol. Chem./Yang H. Ku/C&EN

In addition to offering a potential new therapeutic for BRAF, the work shows that you can selectively target all cancer-causing mutants without affecting the nonmutant form. The prospect of broad-acting, safe degraders has people excited, Crews says. He says it was Alabi’s grit and determination leading the project that singled her out as a scientist going places. “Shanique is not only an excellent researcher, but she also thinks strategically,” Crews says. “I’m confident that she can be very successful.”

Leaders at Monte Rosa obviously think so too. She started with the biotech in January 2021—the month after defending her PhD. While Alabi worked purely on PROTAC development during her PhD, her focus has now switched to the related, but not identical, field of molecular glues. These molecules induce protein degradation through a different mechanism. And that means the chemistry is also different.

To be targeted by a PROTAC, a protein needs to have a pocket or handle for a small molecule—a feature many disease-causing proteins lack. In contrast, Alabi explains, molecular glues, just like regular glues, sit between surfaces to stick them together. The molecule first slides onto part of the E3 ligase, smoothing itself along the surface. The molecular glue causes the shape and chemistry of the ligase to change, which draws in the target protein. Researchers hope the approach will allow them to access a wider range of difficult-to-drug proteins.

Alabi says she has already learned a lot about the collaborative style of working in a biotech, and in a few short months in industry, she has defined her career goal: to eventually lead drug discovery at a company.

Watch Shanique Borteley Alabi speak at C&EN’s Talented 12 symposium on Sept. 27–28, 2021.

Credit: Janali Thompson/ACS Productions/C&EN

Vitals

Current affiliation: Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Age: 29

PhD alma mater: Yale University

Hometown: Bristow, Virginia

If I were an element, I’d be: Gold. “It best symbolizes my heritage from Ghana, the former Gold Coast, and I love gold jewelry!”

Role model: “I greatly admire Kizzmekia Corbett, whose research on the spike protein of coronaviruses was vital to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

PreviousZiyang Zhang
Next Alaaeddin Alsbaiee

Taking out the trash isn’t everyone’s favorite chore, but for Shanique Borteley Alabi, our cellular garbage disposal could be the key to fighting disease. At Monte Rosa Therapeutics in Boston, she’s developing molecules to send cancer-causing proteins to the scrapyard.

Ask Alabi what piqued her interest in this chemical biology trickery, and she’ll tell you that she can’t remember a time when she wasn’t interested in drug discovery and how small molecules interact with the body. Alabi spent her childhood between the US and Ghana, and she says she found scientific inspiration in both places: for example, when helping out in the family pharmacy in Ghana or being inspired by “phenomenal” teachers in the US, like her high school science teacher Miss Gill.

When she started her PhD at Yale University, Alabi was drawn to projects at the interface between chemistry and biology, especially those using small molecules to get different proteins in the body to interact. She joined chemical biologist Craig Crews’s lab, where she helped design a compound that targets mutant forms of BRAF, a protein implicated in many cancers.

Vitals

Current affiliation: Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Age: 29

PhD alma mater: Yale University

Hometown: Bristow, Virginia

If I were an element, I’d be: Gold. “It best symbolizes my heritage from Ghana, the former Gold Coast, and I love gold jewelry!”

Role model: “I greatly admire Kizzmekia Corbett, whose research on the spike protein of coronaviruses was vital to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

BRAF is part of a key signaling pathway that controls how cells grow and divide. When it stops working properly, it can lead to cancer, especially melanomas and colon cancer. Three BRAF-targeting drugs are on the market in the US, but they treat only cancers driven by one specific mutation in the protein. Meanwhile, hundreds of other mutations exist with no approved targeted therapies. Alabi and her colleagues decided to try a more general approach: disposing of the mutated proteins altogether. They developed small molecules called PROTACs (proteolysis-targeting chimeras), bifunctional molecules that bind at one end to a protein of interest and at the other end to an E3 ligase, an enzyme that causes a ubiquitin to be tacked on to the target protein. The ubiquitin labels the protein for disposal in the proteasome, a big, trash-can-shaped enzyme that chomps up proteins.

Alabi devised a breakthrough idea: use vemurafenib, one of the drugs that targets BRAF, as the basis of a PROTAC. Vemurafenib is known to bind to many BRAF mutants but not inhibit them. In contrast, the vemurafenib-based protein degrader, SJF-0628, induces degradation of all classes of BRAF mutants.

Research at a glance
General scheme shows a PROTAC binding mutant BRAF and an E3 ligase. This leads to the mutant BRAF being labeled with ubiquitin so that the proteasome recognizes and destroys the protein.
Credit: Adapted from J. Biol. Chem./Yang H. Ku/C&EN
Alabi and coworkers created a proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC) that breaks down cancer-causing forms of the protein BRAF while sparing healthy ones. The small molecule simultaneously binds to mutant BRAF and an E3 ligase, which recruits ubiquitin using an E2 ligase. Ubiquitin tags the mutant BRAF for degradation by the proteasome.

In addition to offering a potential new therapeutic for BRAF, the work shows that you can selectively target all cancer-causing mutants without affecting the nonmutant form. The prospect of broad-acting, safe degraders has people excited, Crews says. He says it was Alabi’s grit and determination leading the project that singled her out as a scientist going places. “Shanique is not only an excellent researcher, but she also thinks strategically,” Crews says. “I’m confident that she can be very successful.”

Leaders at Monte Rosa obviously think so too. She started with the biotech in January 2021—the month after defending her PhD. While Alabi worked purely on PROTAC development during her PhD, her focus has now switched to the related, but not identical, field of molecular glues. These molecules induce protein degradation through a different mechanism. And that means the chemistry is also different.

To be targeted by a PROTAC, a protein needs to have a pocket or handle for a small molecule—a feature many disease-causing proteins lack. In contrast, Alabi explains, molecular glues, just like regular glues, sit between surfaces to stick them together. The molecule first slides onto part of the E3 ligase, smoothing itself along the surface. The molecular glue causes the shape and chemistry of the ligase to change, which draws in the target protein. Researchers hope the approach will allow them to access a wider range of difficult-to-drug proteins.

Alabi says she has already learned a lot about the collaborative style of working in a biotech, and in a few short months in industry, she has defined her career goal: to eventually lead drug discovery at a company.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hijacking kinases to kill cancer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
On the hunt for monomeric degraders
Stablix debuts to develop drugs that stabilize protein function

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE