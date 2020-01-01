Jessica Morrison, Senior Product Manager



Phone: 202-872-6072

Jessica Morrison manages newsroom projects and spearheads experimental journalism. Before joining C&EN, she was a science writing fellow at Nature News & Comment, the Charlotte Observer, and the Chicago Tribune. Morrison has a Ph.D. in actinide geochemistry from the University of Notre Dame (‘13) and a B.S. in geology from Middle Tennessee State University (‘08). On a much more serious note, she drinks her coffee black, she won’t take sides in the fight between Kanye and Taylor, and she started boxing in 2015 after reading Hemingway’s ‘The Sun Also Rises’ on a beach in south Florida.