Sam Lemonick, Associate Editor

Phone: 202-815-6827

Areas of coverage: Physical, computational, astrochemistry, atmospheric chemistry

Sam Lemonick majored in English and Chemistry at Carleton College, but it still took him a few years to figure out he wanted to be a science writer. He was a freelancer until joining C&EN in 2017, writing for Forbes, Slate, Climbing and others. His desk looks out on the most beautiful garden in Berkeley.