June 13, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 24

Nanotechnology makes inroads in the construction industry

Volume 89 | Issue 24
Materials

Building Small

Nanotechnology makes inroads in the construction industry

Reforming Chinese Universities

Challenging China's education system is difficult, as one new institution and its leader are realizing

Process Development Shines In Tough Times

Steady employment and a wide range of possible career paths make this sector attractive for chemical engineers interested in biotech

  • Materials

    Electrochromics Hit A Color Milestone

    Spray-processable conducting polymers are now available in a full palette of colors

  • Business

    Degrading Plastics

    Makers of oxo-degradable additives say they are addressing the litter problem, but others aren’t so sure

  • Policy

    Patent Validity Under Review

    Drug industry fears Supreme Court may weaken patent protections

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Bicyclic Diphosphines Flip Inside Out

Chemists identify a rare case of isomerism in which a cagelike macromolecule turns itself inside out

Business & Policy Concentrates

Last Year's Top 10 New Species

 

