Building Small
Nanotechnology makes inroads in the construction industry
June 13, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 24
Challenging China's education system is difficult, as one new institution and its leader are realizing
Steady employment and a wide range of possible career paths make this sector attractive for chemical engineers interested in biotech
Spray-processable conducting polymers are now available in a full palette of colors
Makers of oxo-degradable additives say they are addressing the litter problem, but others aren’t so sure
Drug industry fears Supreme Court may weaken patent protections
Chemists identify a rare case of isomerism in which a cagelike macromolecule turns itself inside out