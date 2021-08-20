Advertisement

C&EN's Talented 12

Meet a dozen industrious young scientists who are trying to solve formidable global problems by fighting disease, harnessing solar energy, and exposing the inequalities of air pollution exposure

Each year, C&EN introduces you to a dozen dazzling young scientists with our Talented 12 issue. The researchers we feature are always engaged in world-changing work. This year's group is removing pollutants from water, transforming the immune system to fight cancer, and creating the next generation of chemical catalysts.

To assemble our list of pioneering young chemists, we consulted our staff and Talented 12 alumni. But the overwhelming majority of our nominations came from an online form submitted by you, C&EN's readers. Thanks to everyone who took the time to tell us about a rising star they've been tracking. We think you'll be impressed by all that these 12 innovative scientists have done—and eager to see what they do next.

Shanique Borteley Alabi
Alaaeddin Alsbaiee
Derya Baran
Patrick Fier
Cesunica Ivey
Chern-Hooi Lim

Hans Renata
Emilie Ringe
Diego Solis-Ibarra
Jesús Velázquez
Katya Vinogradova
Ziyang Zhang

Profiles

C&EN’s Talented 12

Meet a dozen industrious young scientists who are trying to solve formidable global problems

August 20, 2021
Each year, C&EN introduces you to a dozen dazzling young scientists with our Talented 12 issue. The researchers we feature are always engaged in world-changing work. This year’s group is removing pollutants from water, transforming the immune system to fight cancer, and creating the next generation of chemical catalysts.

To assemble our list of pioneering young chemists, we consulted our staff and Talented 12 alumni. But the overwhelming majority of our nominations came from an online form submitted by you, C&EN’s readers.

More online

Nominate next year’s Talented 12 at cenm.ag/t12.

ABOUT FUNDING SUPPORT

C&EN editorial staff produced this feature with funding from Thermo Fisher Scientific, which did not influence any editorial decisions.

EDITORIAL LEADS: Bethany Halford and Lisa M. Jarvis

PROJECT EDITOR: Arminda Downey-Mavromatis

WRITERS: Craig Bettenhausen, Katherine Bourzac, Ryan Cross, Bethany Halford, Laura Howes, Mitch Jacoby, Sam Lemonick, Jessica Marshall, and Mark Peplow

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Robert Bryson

UX DESIGNER: Kay Youn

WEB PRODUCERS: Luis A. Carrillo and Ty A. Finocchiaro

GRAPHICS EDITOR: Yang H. Ku

ART DIRECTORS: Robin L. Braverman and William A. Ludwig

PRODUCTION EDITORS: Arminda Downey-Mavromatis, Alexandra A. Taylor, Gina Vitale, and Marsha-Ann Watson

COPYEDITOR: Sabrina J. Ashwell

ENGAGEMENT EDITOR: Dorea I. Reeser

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

