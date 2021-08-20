|Editorial leads:
|Bethany Halford and Lisa M. Jarvis
|Project editor:
|Arminda Downey-Mavromatis
|Writers:
|Craig Bettenhausen, Katherine Bourzac, Ryan Cross, Bethany Halford, Laura Howes, Mitch Jacoby, Sam Lemonick, Jessica Marshall, and Mark Peplow
|Creative director:
|Robert Bryson
|UI/UX designer:
|Kay Youn
|Web producers:
|Luis Carrillo and Ty Finocchiaro
|Graphics editor:
|Yang H. Ku
|Art directors:
|Robin L. Braverman and William A. Ludwig
|Production editors:
|Arminda Downey-Mavromatis, Alexandra A. Taylor, Gina Vitale, and Marsha-Ann Watson
|Copyeditor:
|Sabrina J. Ashwell
|Engagement editors:
|Arminda Downey-Mavromatis and Dorea I. Reeser
|
About Funding Support
C&EN editorial staff produced this feature with funding from Thermo Fisher Scientific, which did not influence any editorial decisions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter