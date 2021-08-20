C&EN's Talented 12

Meet a dozen industrious young scientists who are trying to solve formidable global problems by fighting disease, harnessing solar energy, and exposing the inequalities of air pollution exposure

Each year, C&EN introduces you to a dozen dazzling young scientists with our Talented 12 issue. The researchers we feature are always engaged in world-changing work. This year's group is removing pollutants from water, transforming the immune system to fight cancer, and creating the next generation of chemical catalysts.

To assemble our list of pioneering young chemists, we consulted our staff and Talented 12 alumni. But the overwhelming majority of our nominations came from an online form submitted by you, C&EN's readers. Thanks to everyone who took the time to tell us about a rising star they've been tracking. We think you'll be impressed by all that these 12 innovative scientists have done—and eager to see what they do next.