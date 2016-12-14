ACS launched new journals

ACS Earth & Space Chemistry will publish high-impact research in the fields of geochemistry, atmospheric and ocean chemistry, astronomy, and analytical geochemistry.
Editor: Joel D. Blum of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
First issue: early 2017
ACS Energy Letters focuses on the rapid communication of research across the field of energy, including energy capture, conservation, and storage.
Editor: Prashant Kamat of the University of Notre Dame
First issue: July 2016
