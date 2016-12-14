Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

TSCA reform crossed the finish line

After decades of negotiations, law that controls chemicals in the U.S. marketplace got a makeover

by Britt E. Erickson
December 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

It was an epic year for chemical regulation in the U.S. For the first time in nearly 40 years, both chambers of Congress agreed to update the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the law that governs chemicals used in household items and industrial products.

EPA’s new authority

Under the revised TSCA, the agency is required to do the following:

Update the federal inventory of chemicals in commerce to reflect only the substances that are currently in use.

Evaluate the safety of all chemicals currently in the marketplace, beginning with 10 high-priority substances. By the end of 2019, EPA must have at least 20 ongoing chemical evaluations. For each assessment it completes, the agency must begin a new one.

Determine that all new chemicals are safe before they hit the market.

The revised TSCA was enacted in June, setting the wheels in motion for EPA to evaluate throughout the next several years the safety of chemicals that are currently in the U.S. marketplace. As required under the new law, the agency chose the first 10 of these chemicals to assess in late November.

The new law gives EPA the authority to collect fees from industry to conduct safety evaluations. It also allows the agency to request safety data for new chemicals. Under the outdated 1976 TSCA, the agency had to first show that a chemical may pose a risk before asking industry to provide such data.

The chemical industry supported the overhaul of TSCA after years of negotiations, saying it would boost consumer confidence in the safety of chemicals in everyday products. “The path to more modern chemical regulation has been decades in the making, and it’s been over three years since work to achieve TSCA reform began in earnest,” Cal Dooley, CEO of the American Chemistry Council, said in June. “TSCA reform will have lasting and meaningful benefits for all American manufacturers, all American families, and for our nation’s standing as the world’s leading innovator,” he added.

Some environmental groups also supported the revised TSCA, but other activists said it doesn’t go far enough to protect human health. The new law improves the 1976 TSCA “in many ways and, depending on implementation by EPA, should do some good,” Andy Igrejas, national campaign director for the advocacy group, Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families, said in June. “Unfortunately, it still goes backwards in a few important ways,” because of lobbying by the chemical industry, he noted. Igrejas and other activists are particularly concerned about provisions in the law that curb state authority over chemicals and weaken EPA’s ability to stop imports that contain toxic substances.


C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2016

Top Research of 2016

Revisiting Research of 2006

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical regulation: EPA cranks out toxics rules during Obama’s last days in office
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Updated law boosts EPA regulatory power over chemicals
President signs TSCA reform bill into law

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE