The shale gas boom by the numbers

$170 billion
The amount of U.S. investment that chemical companies have announced since the beginning of the decade due to cheap shale gas, according to the American Chemistry Council. The trade group attributes 275 projects to the new gas resource.
8
The number of 180-m tankers that Ineos hopes will deliver inexpensive U.S. ethane feedstock to its ethylene plants in Scotland and Norway every month by 2020.
8.5 million metric tons
The amount of ethylene production capacity currently under construction on the U.S. Gulf Coast. About two-thirds of this capacity is set to come onstream in 2017.
1,800
The number of Olympic-sized swimming pools that 8 million metric tons of polyethylene could fill. This is the amount of new annual polyethylene capacity the consulting group IHS Markit expects to come online in the U.S. by 2020.
C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW
Top Headlines of 2016
Top Research of 2016
Revisiting Research of 2006
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter