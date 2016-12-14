Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

From the lab to the market

Several new technologies hit commercial milestones in 2016

by Business Department
December 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Vigorous year for plant microbes

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Monsanto/Novozymes
A microbial seed coating from Monsanto and Novozymes helps corn grow healthier roots.
A photo of a corn plant with roots exposed.
Credit: Monsanto/Novozymes
A microbial seed coating from Monsanto and Novozymes helps corn grow healthier roots.

Purveyors of microbes that boost plant health raised capital and launched products this year. Boston-based start-up Indigo attracted $100 million from investors. It is now selling a microbe-coated cotton seed that helps plants boost water use and yield under harsh conditions. Another start-up, Bioconsortia, raised $12 million to develop biofertilizers and biostimulants made up of communities of synergistic organisms. And agriculture giant Monsanto, working with partner Novozymes, introduced a fungal-based corn inoculant to help plants extract nutrients from the soil.

Melody Bomgardner

3-D printing went mainstream

Three-dimensional printing began as a tool for engineers and hobbyists, but this year it started to go mainstream. In July, GE began using 3-D printed fuel nozzles in some of its jet engines. Dental labs adopted laser printers to make metal replacement teeth. And start-up firm Carbon 3D launched a photochemistry-enabled printer designed to rapidly make industrial-grade 3-D parts. “We want to democratize manufacturing by lowering the cost of taking a new idea from conceptualization to realization,” said Raymond Weitekamp, CEO of PolySpectra, a Caltech spin-off that is developing polymers for 3-D printing.

Marc Reisch

EUV lithography became real

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ASML
ASML shipped four of these EUV scanners this year.
A photo of an ASML EUV scanner.
Credit: ASML
ASML shipped four of these EUV scanners this year.

Extreme ultraviolet lithography, a technique that enables thinner circuit lines in computer chips, gained momentum in 2016 after years of delay. Tool manufacturers overcame technical challenges and launched scanners that can harness 13-nm EUV light to draw patterns of 10 nm or less. The biggest of them, the Dutch firm ASML, expected to ship four such scanners in 2016, each costing around $100 million. Meanwhile, chemical maker JSR and the Imec research consortium disclosed that they had made commercial batches of photoresists that can be used with the scanners. And the start-up Inpria raised $11 million to further its tin oxide-based EUV photoresists.

Jean-François Tremblay

Synthetic biology advanced

Making genetically engineered organisms will be more like building with Legos and less like tweaking a hard-to-decipher recipe, thanks to synthetic biology start-ups, which had a big growth year. Scientists in Boston and the Bay Area are using automation, miniaturization, and computer learning to vastly speed up DNA and gene synthesis. The companies they founded—Gen9, Twist Bioscience, and Zymergen—attracted venture backing, customers, and key partners in 2016. Their custom-made DNA sequences will be used by organism builders at firms such as Amyris, Cargill, and Ginkgo Bioworks.

Melody Bomgardner

2-D materials hit the market

The development of functional 2-D materials took a big leap forward in 2016. Caltech, for example, developed a low-cost deposition process for making high-quality graphene sheets of about 1 m2. It is now working with an undisclosed semiconductor company to commercialize the technology. And the U.K. firm Thomas Swan became the first company to offer commercial volumes of 2-D boron nitride, which has good thermal conductivity but doesn’t conduct electricity. In the coming years, layers of different 2-D materials will be combined to create multifunctional products, said Thomas Swan executive Andy Goodwin.

Alex Scott


C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2016

Top Research of 2016

Revisiting Research of 2006

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Semiconductor chemical firms team up on dry photoresist technology
Stoicheia launches for materials discovery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electronic device uses spur funding for nanomaterials﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE