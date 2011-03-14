From Picture To Pill
Debut of G-protein-coupled receptors will bolster drugmakers’ tool kits
March 14, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 11

When it goes awry, this defense mechanism can contribute to all stages of cancer progression
Chemistry and chemical engineering graduates in 2009 faced a tough job market and falling median salaries
As they transfer to higher organisms in a food web, nanomaterials can increase in concentration, new studies show
After restructuring, CEO Feike Sijbesma has a four-pronged strategy for expansion
Key Republican Party leaders back Clean Energy R&D program
Calculations suggest the C–H activation/Cope rearrangement combo can be customized to deliver multiple chiral products