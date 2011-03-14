Advertisement

8911coverstorygood_live-1.jpg
8911coverstorygood_live-1.jpg
March 14, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 11

Debut of G-protein-coupled receptors will bolster drugmakers’ tool kits

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 89 | Issue 11
Pharmaceuticals

From Picture To Pill

Debut of G-protein-coupled receptors will bolster drugmakers’ tool kits

Inflammation Stokes Cancer

When it goes awry, this defense mechanism can contribute to all stages of cancer progression

Starting Salaries

Chemistry and chemical engineering graduates in 2009 faced a tough job market and falling median salaries

  • Environment

    Moving Up The Food Chain

    As they transfer to higher organisms in a food web, nanomaterials can increase in concentration, new studies show

  • Business

    Transformed DSM Targets Growth

    After restructuring, CEO Feike Sijbesma has a four-pronged strategy for expansion

  • Energy

    ARPA-E Confab Draws Unusual Supporters

    Key Republican Party leaders back Clean Energy R&D program

image name
Synthesis

Rhodium-Catalyzed Reaction Pinned Down

Calculations suggest the C–H activation/Cope rearrangement combo can be customized to deliver multiple chiral products

