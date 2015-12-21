Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Greening Up Fracking

Scientists looked for ways—including a new expandable hydraulic fluid—to cut water and chemical additives used in oil and gas extraction

by Stephen K. Ritter
December 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Although hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, has been a boon to the energy industry, the technique, which extracts oil and natural gas from underground deposits by breaking up rock with millions of gallons of pressurized fluid, has been under fire because of its heavy environmental impact. To address the concerns, scientists have been developing more eco-friendly fracking fluids.

One such fluid, which transforms into an expandable hydrogel when it interacts with carbon dioxide, was created this year by a team led by Carlos A. Fernandez of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The group found that the expansion process produces enough force to fracture rock, suggesting that the hydrogel could reduce the amount of water and chemical additives required for fracking.

The new switchable fluid builds on a range of green chemical systems developed over the past decade in which CO toggles the properties of solvents, surfactants, or catalysts back and forth to facilitate reactions and separations. Using the hydrogel would involve pumping an aqueous solution of polyallylamine into a fracking well followed by CO2. When CO2 interacts with the polymer’s amine groups and water to form the hydrogel, the material expands to more than twice its volume, creating pressure for fracturing hydrocarbon-laden rock deep underground.

The researchers showed that the hydrogel can bust open rock samples in the lab. Releasing the CO2 pressure or adding a weak acid breaks the hydrogel (Green Chem. 2015, DOI: 10.1039/c4gc01917b). Besides reducing the amount of the water needed, the reusable hydrogel has low toxicity and the amine groups function as a built-in biocide and corrosion inhibitor, which would reduce the number of fluid additives needed.


C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2015

Top Research of 2015

Revisiting Research of 2005

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microreactor enables rapid testing of green solvents
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogel Could Green Up Fracking
More On Enhanced Oil Recovery

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE