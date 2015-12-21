Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

A Liquid With Holes In It

Supramolecular Chemistry: Dissolved cage compounds created a fluid with permanent porosity

by Stu Borman
December 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nature
A porous molecular organic cage with crown ether surface decorations (left) dissolves in a crown ether solvent (center) to generate a permanently porous liquid (right); C = gray, O = red, N = blue, H = white.
A reaction scheme shows how a large cage molecule and a crown ether solvent combine to form a porous liquid in a vial.
Credit: Nature
A porous molecular organic cage with crown ether surface decorations (left) dissolves in a crown ether solvent (center) to generate a permanently porous liquid (right); C = gray, O = red, N = blue, H = white.

A new type of material developed this year, a liquid with permanent porosity, combines the merits of porous solids and continuous fluids. The systems developed by Stuart James of Queen’s University Belfast and coworkers could be used to separate mixtures of gases by size and to catalyze chemical processes, if the holey liquids can be made at a reasonable cost (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature16072). Porous solids such as zeolites have proved useful for separating molecules and as catalysts. But being solids limits their applications. They can’t readily flow through channels or be smoothed onto surfaces. Liquids flow, but they aren’t usually holey. They do have intermolecular spaces, but those spaces are tiny, and bubbles blown into liquids to instill porosity generally dissipate quickly. The new holey liquids are made from hollow organic cage molecules built by coupling 1,3,5-triformylbenzene with one or two types of diamines and dissolving the cage molecules in a solvent. The cage openings are too small for the solvent molecules to enter and block, ensuring the liquids’ porosity. In their first effort, the researchers made a cage from triformylbenzene and a crown ether-functionalized diamine. The diamine decorated the cage surface with crown ether groups to make it soluble in a crown ether solvent. This initial holey liquid was viscous and hard to synthesize. So collaborators Andrew I. Cooper and Rebecca L. Greenaway at the University of Liverpool made a second version from triformylbenzene and two simple alkyldiamines in hexachloropropene solvent. The resulting liquid was less viscous and easier to make. Sheng Dai of Oak Ridge National Laboratory, who earlier helped design nanoporous liquids made up of surface-functionalized hollow colloidal silica nanoparticles, commented that the James group’s holey liquids “will open up new frontiers in how we think about porosity.”


C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2015

Top Research of 2015

Revisiting Research of 2005

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Porous ionic liquid captures alcohols and CFCs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
This Liquid Has Holes In It, Thanks To Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sorting Molecules By Shape

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE