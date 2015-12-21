Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Miracle Machine Builds Molecules On Demand

Automated Synthesis: Benchtop device couples modular building blocks to create research compounds, drugs, and materials

by Stu Borman
December 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: L. Brian Stauffer
This tabletop, cyborgesque synthesizer assembles an array of small molecules.
A modular machine with protruding tubes and cylinders sits on a lab bench.
Credit: L. Brian Stauffer
This tabletop, cyborgesque synthesizer assembles an array of small molecules.
[+]Enlarge
Researchers used the new automated synthesizer to make this secodaphnane core structure from three components (blue, red, and green); the black bonds were formed during coupling and cyclization reactions.
Structure of a secodaphnane cagelike molecule built from three molecular components.
Researchers used the new automated synthesizer to make this secodaphnane core structure from three components (blue, red, and green); the black bonds were formed during coupling and cyclization reactions.

This year saw the advent of a new type of automated synthesizer that, with the push of a button, could produce a broad range of drugs, molecular probes, and molecular electronic components. Martin D. Burke of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and coworkers developed the exotic-looking machine, which uses common chemical reactions to assemble modular building blocks into targeted organic molecules on demand (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaa5414). A company cofounded by Burke, Revolution Medicines, has already improved the technology and is using it for drug discovery. “The synthesis and purification of small organic molecules are still hard to automate,” comments Kenichiro Itami of Nagoya University. “Almost all synthetic chemists, including myself, have been dreaming to achieve this because it will offer significant opportunities to rapidly identify functional small molecules.” Burke’s synthesizer was designed to use organic building blocks his group developed containing boronic acids protected by methyliminodiacetic acid (MIDA)—so-called MIDA boronates. More than 100 examples of MIDA boronates are now commercially available. By using iterative rounds of Suzuki-Miyaura cross-coupling, a palladium-catalyzed C–C bond-forming reaction, the team adds one MIDA-boronate-protected building block to another to assemble the target molecule. At each step along the way, the intermediate compounds are purified by immobilizing them on silica gel, washing away excess reagents and by-products, and releasing the intermediate for the next synthetic step. The team has used the system to make a variety of compounds, including complex macrocyclic and polycyclic natural products. Continued development of the platform “will advance its power to support directed chemical diversification and thus enable drug discovery with compounds of heightened chemical complexity,” Burke says.

[+]Enlarge
Each step in Burke’s automated modular synthesis involves deprotection (D) of a MIDA-protected synthetic intermediate (blue), coupling a halogenated (X) and MIDA-protected building block (C) (red), and purification (P).
A reaction scheme shows the modular process for automated synthesis using MIDA-boronate cross-coupling.
Each step in Burke’s automated modular synthesis involves deprotection (D) of a MIDA-protected synthetic intermediate (blue), coupling a halogenated (X) and MIDA-protected building block (C) (red), and purification (P).

C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2015

Top Research of 2015

Revisiting Research of 2005

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Automated synthesis system expands its molecular menu
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
An enantioselective synthesis of (+)-psiguadial B
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Asymmetric third ring is a charm for indole-annulated compounds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE