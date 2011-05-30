Advertisement

May 30, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 22

Small firms develop better peptide drug candidates to expand this pharmaceutical class and attract big pharma partners

Credit:

Volume 89 | Issue 22
Pharmaceuticals

Improving Peptides

Small firms develop better peptide drug candidates to expand this pharmaceutical class and attract big pharma partners

Woodward's Unfinished Work

More than 30 years after his death, a selection of R. B. Woodward’s notes on conducting materials is published

Whither Sustainable Development?

Recent failure of UN talks raises concerns over likelihood of success of efforts to create a green economy

  • Synthesis

    Synthesis Sees Inflationary Push

    Historical analysis of inflated yield and purity data in organic synthesis papers points to pressure to produce high-impact results

  • Environment

    Phthalates Face Murky Future

    As Europe moves toward a ban on some phthalates, producers of the plasticizers look to diversify

  • Environment

    Resources: Boosting Efficiency While Curbing Environmental Harm

image name
Biological Chemistry

Improving Vaccines Aimed At Cancer

Scientists use various ways to strengthen immune response to carbohydrate cancer antigens

Rogue Robot, Energetic Picnicking, Fire Walking In Sync

 

