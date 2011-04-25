Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

8917coverdig250_live-1.jpg
8917coverdig250_live-1.jpg
April 25, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 17

Mergers and acquisitions alter the landscape in C&EN’s ranking of leading analytical and life sciences instrumentation companies

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 89 | Issue 17
Business

Top Instrument Firms

Mergers and acquisitions alter the landscape in C&EN’s ranking of leading analytical and life sciences instrumentation companies

Building Better Bacteria

Synthetic biologists turn to a microbe named Shewie to ‘wire’ microorganisms for fuel production, energy storage

High Hopes For Cystic Fibrosis

Two compounds to treat the underlying cause of the disease are nearing commercialization

  • Environment

    Challenges To Water Reuse

    ACS Meeting News: Projects to recycle wastewater face not only scientific but also economic and social hurdles

  • Materials

    Parts On Demand

    Polymer makers are helping additive manufacturing scale up into full parts production

  • Safety

    Congress Mulls Facility Security

    Committee turf wars complicate effort to renew chemical antiterrorism program

Science Concentrates

image name
Pharmaceuticals

Impeding Cisplatin’s Power

Finding could guide changes that make anticancer drug more potent with fewer side effects

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Inefficient Engineering, Dragon Economics

 

Job listings

