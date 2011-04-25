Top Instrument Firms
Mergers and acquisitions alter the landscape in C&EN’s ranking of leading analytical and life sciences instrumentation companies
April 25, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 17
Synthetic biologists turn to a microbe named Shewie to ‘wire’ microorganisms for fuel production, energy storage
Two compounds to treat the underlying cause of the disease are nearing commercialization
ACS Meeting News: Projects to recycle wastewater face not only scientific but also economic and social hurdles
Polymer makers are helping additive manufacturing scale up into full parts production
Committee turf wars complicate effort to renew chemical antiterrorism program
Finding could guide changes that make anticancer drug more potent with fewer side effects