Storm Over Silicones
Some cosmetic ingredient makers defend cyclic methylsiloxanes as competitors tout substitutes
May 2, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 18
Some cosmetic ingredient makers defend cyclic methylsiloxanes as competitors tout substitutes
Credit:
Some cosmetic ingredient makers defend cyclic methylsiloxanes as competitors tout substitutes
ACS Meeting News: Custom chemistry is yielding a broad selection of novel sorbents for the greenhouse gas
Palladium Medalist Stephanie Burns reflects on her path to the helm of Dow Corning
Pharmaceutical building-block business attracts firms from across the globe
Future support and reauthorization of a decade-old federal program remain uncertain
A water-free version of the popular reagent for supplying hydrogen atoms is more stable and leads to modified reactivity