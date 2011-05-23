Japan Rebuilds
Two months after a devastating earthquake and tsunami, Japan’s chemical enterprise is on a determined path to recovery
May 23, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 21
Researchers probe the mechanics of tumor cells with atomic force microscopy and explore the technique as a diagnostic tool
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender chemists encounter workplace struggles even as employers strive to be more inclusive
New investments, alliances are signs of life for biobased chemicals
Changing demographics, global competition compel a paradigm shift
Dow Chemical is investing heavily in petrochemicals to shore up its specialty chemical units
Method for making analogs of metal oxides avoids hydrofluoric acid