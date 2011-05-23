Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

May 23, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 21

Two months after a devastating earthquake and tsunami, Japan’s chemical enterprise is on a determined path to recovery

Credit:

Volume 89 | Issue 21
Business

Japan Rebuilds

Two months after a devastating earthquake and tsunami, Japan’s chemical enterprise is on a determined path to recovery

Using The Force On Cancer

Researchers probe the mechanics of tumor cells with atomic force microscopy and explore the technique as a diagnostic tool

Coming Out In The Chemical Sciences

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender chemists encounter workplace struggles even as employers strive to be more inclusive

  • Business

    Spirits Improve In Industrial Biotech

    New investments, alliances are signs of life for biobased chemicals

  • Policy

    Innovation Policy Urged For U.S.

    Changing demographics, global competition compel a paradigm shift

  • Business

    Dow Reaches Back

    Dow Chemical is investing heavily in petrochemicals to shore up its specialty chemical units

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Safer Synthesis Of Fluorophosphate Crystals

Method for making analogs of metal oxides avoids hydrofluoric acid

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

NEWSCRIPTS

Keeping Beer Bearable, More On Chemistry Kits, Tobacco Fun

 

