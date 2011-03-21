Advertisement

8912cover1_live-1.jpg
8912cover1_live-1.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 21, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 12

Successful chemistry outsourcing service providers bring an intellectual contribution to the projects they carry out for their drug company partners

Volume 89 | Issue 12
Pharmaceuticals

Pharma Outsourcing

Successful chemistry outsourcing service providers bring an intellectual contribution to the projects they carry out for their drug company partners

Synthetic Strollers

Inspired by nature, scientists build walking molecules that stay on track

Biodefense Lab Update

Supporters of modern facility to study animal‑borne pathogens still prevail

  • Biological Chemistry

    Molecular Machine’s Workings Visualized

    Study provides real-time glimpse of assembly of single spliceosomes

  • Business

    Rhodia Invests In Synthetic Sandalwood

    French firm’s integration of two manufacturing sites in China should boost competitiveness

  • Policy

    States Ascend

    Regulation of chemicals is increasingly being done outside the federal government

Science Concentrates

Business

Behind Olive Oil’s Bite

Lone protein’s locale explains distinctive sting

Business & Policy Concentrates

