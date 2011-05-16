Advertisement

May 16, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 20

Big questions about drug safety arise in the wake of rampant supply-chain globalization

Volume 89 | Issue 20
Safety

Shock To The System

Big questions about drug safety arise in the wake of rampant supply-chain globalization

Concern Grows Over Rare-Earths Supply

Government tries to respond to U.S. vulnerability in these critical materials

Learning To Love The Cloud

Cloud computing could provide faster and cheaper solutions to some problems, but chemists remain wary

  • Analytical Chemistry

    A Giant Leap For Cell Analysis

    Mass cytometry boosts the number of single-cell parameters that can be measured simultaneously

  • Business

    Price Hikes Lift Chemical Profits

    Higher prices and volumes yield strong first‑quarter earnings for chemical makers

  • Energy

    NUFO Gains A Voice

    The National User Facility Organization advocates for scientists who use federal labs

Science Concentrates

Environment

Deep-Sea Vents Dispense Nutritious Pyrite Nanoparticles

Iron from pyrite (FeS2) particles delivered over long distances helps feed oceanic bacteria and plankton

Business & Policy Concentrates

