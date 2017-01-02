Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

ACS Award in Chromatography: Robert T. Kennedy

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Robert T. Kennedy
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Colleen Dugan 
Photo of Robert T. Kennedy.
Credit: Colleen Dugan 

Sponsor: MilliporeSigma

Citation: For the development of innovative techniques in miniaturization of chemical separations and microfluidics for highly sensitive analysis of biological compounds.

Current position: Willard Professor of Chemistry, professor of pharmacology, and Distinguished University Professor, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Florida; Ph.D., chemistry, University of North Carolina

Kennedy on what gets his creative juices flowing: “Believe it or not, it’s writing a proposal. As I dig into thinking about the goals of a proposal and working through the problems, I can get into a flow and find that I can pick up inspiration from a wide variety of inputs such as talks, conversations with colleagues, and students. I particularly like it when I get an idea from an unexpected source outside my normal research area.”

What his colleagues say: “Describing Bob’s research accomplishments takes many superlatives. He has an extremely impressive track record in terms of research and innovation in separation sciences, electrochemistry, mass spectrometry, and bioanalytical chemistry, and is one of the select few individuals who is shaping the entire field of analytical chemistry.”—Jonathan V. Sweedler, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Awards

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry: David R. Liu
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry: Thomas B. Rauchfuss
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry: Murugappan Muthukumar

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE