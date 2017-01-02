ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology: Rakesh Agrawal

Sponsor: Waters Corp.
Citation: For novel and fundamental insights in the synthesis of energy efficient distillation and membranes based separation processes and their application in numerous industrial plants.
Current position: Winthrop E. Stone Distinguished Professor of Chemical Engineering, Purdue University
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur; M.S., chemical engineering, University of Delaware; Sc.D., chemical engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Agrawal on what he hopes to accomplish in the next decade: “I am energized toward finding solutions that will enable affordable sustainable energy use by the human race for any foreseeable future. This includes both harnessing energy and using it efficiently. I am committed to developing technology for low-cost solar cells. Another goal is to develop separation processes and tools that will make it easy to identify and design low-energy separation processes.”
What his colleagues say: “Rakesh Agrawal has made more advances in the analysis of chemical separations than anyone else living. As such, his ideas have transformed the chemical industry.”—Edward L. Cussler, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
Awards
