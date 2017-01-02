Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Nakanishi Prize: Martin Gruebele

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Martin Gruebele
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Martin Gruebele
Photo of Martin Gruebele.
Credit: Courtesy of Martin Gruebele

Sponsor: Nakanishi Prize Endowment

Citation: For his landmark spectroscopic studies showing how proteins initiate their folding on ultrafast time scales and how they fold in individual living cells.

Current position: James R. Eiszner Chair in Chemistry; professor of physics, biophysics, and computational biology, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley

Gruebele on his biggest research challenge: “Research requires patience. I’ve had several cases where it took five to eight years to develop an instrument to where it could produce novel results about important problems like glassy dynamics or in-cell reactions of proteins. We live in a climate where everything needs to be commercializable immediately, and it’s just not always possible with the big scientific questions. Who would have guessed in 1915 that formulas based on general relativity theory would eventually end up being programmed into small hand-held wireless communications devices, called cell phones, to pin down their location?”

What his colleagues say: “Martin Gruebele has brought a powerful intellect and expertise in modern experimental physical chemistry which, together with truly creative experiments, have had an enormous impact on advancing our understanding of protein folding and dynamics.”—William Eaton, National Institutes of Health

Awards

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry: Bruce J. Berne
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science & Technology: Stephen R. Leone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry: Vicki H. Wysocki

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE