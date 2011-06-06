Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

8923cover1bisp_live-2a.png
8923cover1bisp_live-2a.png
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 6, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 23

A rift persists between safety assessments of the man-made estrogen mimic

Volume 89 | Issue 23
Environment

Bisphenol A

A rift persists between safety assessments of the man-made estrogen mimic

New Base On The Block

Discovery of a modified cytosine in DNA with possible roles from cancer to cognition triggers a new research field

Stretching Paint Performance

Functional additives push water-based paint into applications that were once unheard of

  • Materials

    Nanoparticles: Research Firm Tries Its Hand At Making Self-Healing Paint

  • Business

    Benchtop Informatics

    Accelrys is pushing to expand its market with electronic laboratory notebooks

  • Safety

    OSHA Targets Combustible Dust

    Getting facilities to recognize the problem will lead to better controls

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Mass Spec Imaging Goes To Court

Forensic document analysis with SIMS clearly shows which ink is on top

Business & Policy Concentrates

