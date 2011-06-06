Bisphenol A
A rift persists between safety assessments of the man-made estrogen mimic
June 6, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 23
Discovery of a modified cytosine in DNA with possible roles from cancer to cognition triggers a new research field
Functional additives push water-based paint into applications that were once unheard of
Accelrys is pushing to expand its market with electronic laboratory notebooks
Getting facilities to recognize the problem will lead to better controls
Forensic document analysis with SIMS clearly shows which ink is on top